The Packers placed Williams (back) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Wes Hodklewickz of the team's official site reports.

The rookie seventh-rounder has been held out of training camp due to a back injury, which is severe enough for him to start the 2025 regular season on the PUP list. Williams will be required to miss at least the first four games of the season, which makes the Packers' Week 6 contest against the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 12 the earliest he can make his NFL regular-season debut.