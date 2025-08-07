Williams did not participate in Thursday's training camp practice due to a back injury, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

The rookie seventh-rounder opened training camp on the Packers' PUP list and he has been unable to participate in practices while working through a back injury. Williams is unlikely to play against the Jets in Saturday's preseason opener, but if he is cleared to return to practice next week, he could be available for Green Bay's second preseason contest against Indianapolis on Aug. 16.