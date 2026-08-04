Packers' Johnathan Baldwin: Nursing knee injury

Baldwin did not participate in Tuesday's training camp practice due to a knee injury, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Baldwin may have tweaked his knee during a practice earlier in training camp, and his practice participation will be monitored ahead of the Packers' preseason opener against the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 13. The UNLV product spent most of the 2025 season on the Packers' practice squad but played nearly every single defensive snap in Green Bay's Week 18 clash against Minnesota, when he finished with seven tackles (four solo). Baldwin also played 10 snaps on special teams during the Packers' NFC wild-card round loss to the Bears in January.