The Packers selected Ford in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 234th overall.

Ford is a big-bodied defensive tackle out of Miami (FL) who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 333 pounds. He comes to the league after five years with the Hurricanes, where he made 30 starts. His statistics don't jump off the page with 60 career tackles but his projected role will be occupying space in the middle. Ford will apprentice behind Kenny Clark and Tedarrell Slaton in Green Bay.