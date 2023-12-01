Owens made 12 tackles (eight solo) and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the Week 12 victory over the Lions.

Owens' output has increased in recent weeks, and those that included him in fantasy lineups for Week 12 were rewarded in a big way. Owens will head into Week 13 having played every defensive snap in five straight games, and over the last four he has averaged 9.3 tackles, including 6.0 solo stops.