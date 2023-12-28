Owens (knee) was a limited participant on the Packers' estimated injury report Wednesday.

Owens was able to play through his knee injury in Week 16 versus the Panthers, recording seven tackles in the team's victory. With Wednesday's session being a walkthrough for Green Bay, Owens will look to participate in full capacity at one of the team's official practices before the end of the week to erase any doubt about his chances to play Sunday in Minnesota.