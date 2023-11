Owens recorded eight tackles (seven solo) while deflecting a pass in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Owens had a second strong game in a row Sunday, reaching a season-high seven solo stops. The safety has been thrust into a more substantial role with Darnell Savage (calf) unavailable and he's now compiled 20 tackles, including a sack, while also forcing a fumble and deflecting a pass over the last three contests.