Owens was a full participant in Friday's practice, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The veteran safety is coming off his best game of the season in Week 12, and he'll be ready to play Sunday night. Darnell Savage (calf) is listed as questionable but still is on injured reserve, so if he's able to return Week 13, Owens would likely serve as Savage's backup. On the season, Owens has tallied 48 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack,