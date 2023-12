Owens (knee) carries no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Owens was a limited participant in practice all week but is able to play Sunday. He's played every single defensive snap in seven of his last eight appearances and has 67 tackles (46 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown over 14 games this season.