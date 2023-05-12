The Packers signed Owens on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Owens played more snaps on special teams than defense over his first three NFL seasons, but the undrafted product out of Missouri Western earned a full-time role at safety in 2022 and finished second on the Texans with 125 tackles to go along with four pass defenses and a sack. Adrian Amos remains a free agent and Darnell Savage was benched last year, so the Packers are expected to have an open competition for both safety spots in 2023. Given Owens' standout campaign last year, he figures to be the favorite for a starting spot over the likes of Rudy Ford, Tarvarius Moore, Tariq Carpenter and Anthony Johnson, though he'll have to prove his 2022 production wasn't a fluke.
