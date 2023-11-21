Owens logged eight total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Owens was thrust into a starting safety spot when Darnell Savage suffered a calf injury in Week 7, and he's been productive thus far. In the four games that Owens has started, he's recorded 28 total tackles, including one sack, while also forcing a fumble and breaking up one pass. The 28-year-old is likely nearing the end of starting on Green Bay's defense with Savage designated to return from injured reserve, but he definitely could have earned more snaps as a rotational defensive back with his play the last four weeks.