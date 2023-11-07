Owens registered eight tackles (five solo), including a sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Rams.

Owens was able to sack Brett Rypien for a 10-yard loss in the first quarter, resulting in a fumble recovered by the Packers that set up a three-yard rushing touchdown by Aaron Jones. Owens took over the starting free safety role after the Packers placed Darnell Savage (calf) on injured reserve on Oct. 25, and the former has played every single defensive snap over the past two contests. Owens will look to build off his momentum in Week 10 against the Steelers.