Owens (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Owens has battled a knee injury for about two weeks, though he's been able to play and log every one of Green Bay's defensive snaps in both games since the issue arose. The injury hasn't seemed to slow him down, as the safety tied a season high with 12 snaps Sunday versus Tampa Bay. Unless he suffers a setback, Owens should be able to suit up this coming Sunday in Carolina.