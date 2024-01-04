Watch Now:

Owens (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' estimated injury report Wednesday.

Owens was dealing with a knee injury before he ultimately played in Week 17 versus the Vikings, so his status at Green Bay's walkthrough Wednesday doesn't come as a major surprise. The safety will look to log a full workload at one of the team's final two sessions this week ahead of their crucial matchup with the Bears on Sunday.

