Owens (knee) was a limited participant during practice Thursday.
Owens played 100 percent of the team's snaps on defense in their Week 13 win over the Chiefs, but he picked up an injury along the way. With the Packers not playing until Monday against the Giants, the Missouri Western product will have an extra day to heal up before the matchup.
More News
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Coming off big Week 12•
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Finds paydirt on Turkey Day•
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Leading tackler in win•
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Eight tackles in defeat•
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Leading tackler in win•
-
Packers' Jonathan Owens: Set for expanded role•