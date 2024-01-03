Owens tallied four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 33-10 victory versus the Vikings.

Owens battled a knee injury during Week 17 prep, but he was ultimately able to suit up for the key contest. The fifth-year safety played every one of Green Bay's defensive snaps for the fifth straight week and also logged 12 snaps on special teams, so the knee issue doesn't appear to be a significant concern. Owens is up to 78 tackles (54 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while adding a touchdown on a recovered fumble over 16 games in his first season with the Packers.