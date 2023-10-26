Owens is set to move into a starting role at safety after the Packers placed Darnell Savage (calf) on injured reserve Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Owens will now have an expanded role for at least the next four weeks until Savage is eligible to return. The 28-year-old will likely find himself playing on a near-every-down basis in the Green Bay secondary and could prove to be a useful IDP option. With the Texans last season, Owens appeared in all 17 games and tallied 125 tackles, good for second in the NFL among all non-linebackers.