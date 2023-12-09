Owens (knee) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Owens started out the week with back-to-back limited sessions but finished strong with a full practice Saturday. He's managed to carve out an every-down role for himself and has played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in five of his last six games. Owens has registered 53 tackles (38 solo), including one sack, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown in 12 games this season.