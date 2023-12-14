Watch Now:

Owens (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Owens started the previous week with back-to-back limited practices before being a full participant in the final session. As long as he is able to participate in some capacity, he should be available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Owens played every single defensive snap in Monday's loss to the Giants and finished the game with two solo tackles.

