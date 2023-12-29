Owens (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Owens was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' estimated injury report Wednesday, but he ultimately looks good to go for Week 17. He projects to start at safety Sunday.
