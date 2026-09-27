Smith caught two passes on three targets for 16 yards during Thursday's 35-14 loss to Atlanta.

Smith was able to contribute to the Packers' passing attack Thursday after failing to log a target in Week 2 against the Jets .His 22 snaps on offense were second-most among Green Bay tight ends behind Tucker Kraft (50) and ahead of both Mark Redman (eight) and Josh Whyle (one). Smith will take a 4-66-0 receiving line (on six targets) into the Packers' Week 4 road tilt against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 4.