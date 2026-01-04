Love is listed as active Sunday in Minnesota, and he'll serve as the No. 2 QB behind starter Clayton Tune with Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) inactive, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Love cleared the concussion protocol Thursday, and at the same time coach Matt LaFleur announced that Tune would be Green Bay's starter under center for Week 18. After the team chose not to elevate Desmond Ridder from the practice squad Saturday, Love and Willis remained as the considerations for backup duties Sunday. Love's name was called over Willis, perhaps due to Willis still tending to right shoulder and hamstring injuries. Love thus has a chance for his first game action since the second quarter of a Week 16 loss at Chicago.