Love completed 27 of 32 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Bears.

Love and the Packers' offense got off to a relatively slow start in the most-win contest, but he led a few key drives to clinch a playoff berth. The first was an 11-play, 92-yard drive that began early in the second quarter, which was capped by a 10-yard pass to Dontayvion Wicks. On the opening drive of the second half, Love hit Wicks again -- this time for a 12-yard score. Love now has multiple touchdown passes in four straight games to close the season, and he also surpassed 300 passing yards in a game for the second time in the campaign thanks to long completions of 59 and 32 yards to Jayden Reed. He'll look to keep his current form going in an upset bid against the Cowboys in the wild-card round.