Love completed 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed once for a 13-yard score in the Packers' 45-27 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Love continued to attack downfield with great efficacy in what was a significant road upset for the Packers. Love averaged 12.8 yards per attempt while amassing his second-highest passing yardage total of the season, a figure bested only by the 387-yard tally he managed in Week 1. Love generated his second straight three-touchdown day through the air as well, connecting with Matthew Golden (five yards), Savion Williams (10 yards) and Christian Watson (39 yards) for his trio of scoring strikes and kicking off the scoring on the day with a 13-yard rush just 1:41 into the contest. Love is up to 2,618 passing yards with a 19:6 TD:INT and a pair of rushing scores heading into a Week 10 home divisional clash against the Vikings next Sunday.