Love completed five of eight pass attempts for a touchdown (no turnovers) and rushed twice for 11 yards in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Patriots.

Love was out there for three series with the first-team offense Saturday, throwing a 19-yard dart to rookie wideout Jayden Reed for a touchdown on his third and final drive. The 2020 first-round pick has led two touchdown drives on five attempts so far this preseason as he builds confidence heading into his first year as starter. Lots of eyes will be on Love this season as he takes over for the eccentric Aaron Rodgers, who signed with the Jets this past offseason after putting together a Hall of Fame worthy resume during his time in Green Bay.