Love completed 14 of 25 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons. He also rushed twice for 23 yards.

Love has now thrown three scores in both games this season, with each of Sunday's touchdowns going to a rookie receiver. He opened with an easy nine-yarder to Jayden Reed on a push pass, then found Dontayvion Wicks for a 32-yard score after halftime. Despite hitting Reed for a 10-yard touchdown to end the third quarter, Love and Green Bay's offense stalled in the fourth, leading to a late defeat. While starting guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) was forced out Sunday, Love will hope left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and playmakers Aaron Jones (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) can return to help support him in Week 3 versus the Saints.