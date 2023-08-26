Love completed nine of 15 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

Love led the Packers to a field goal and touchdown on three drives, but he did it against Seattle's backups and underthrew a wide-open Christian Watson on what could've been a 49-yard touchdown. Love found Watson for a six-yard score to finish that same drive, then gave way to backup QB Sean Clifford and the second-string offense. The Packers open the regular season with a trip to Chicago, kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sun., Sept. 10.