Packers' Jordan Love: Back in Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love was able to return to Sunday's game against the Giants after having exited the contest with a left shoulder injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
While Love was getting his non-throwing shoulder looked at, Malik Willis completed both of his passing attempts for six yards and a TD and carried once for 16 yards.
