Coach Matt LaFleur said Love (thumb) will be a full practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Love suited up preseason Week 1 against the Jets, but that marked his only appearance of exhibition season, as he underwent a procedure for a ligament injury in his left thumb following that contest. He was able to return to practice as of last Monday, but his reps were managed in the meantime due to his recovery effort. On Wednesday, though, Love finally will take snaps under center for the first time since the surgery, as LaFleur told Ryan Wood of USA Today. Love thus appears on pace to be available Sunday, Sept. 7 versus the Lions.