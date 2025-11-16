Love completed 13 of 24 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two rushes for seven yards in the Packers' 27-20 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Love was forced from the game at one point due to a shoulder injury, and although Zach Jacobson of 24/7 Sports reports the quarterback's shoulder was in good enough shape for him to reenter the game, it will undergo further evaluation by the team's medical staff in Green Bay. Meanwhile, Love was able to lead the Packers to victory against a feisty Giants team, connecting with Josh Whyle (two yards) and Christian Watson (17 yards) for his pair of scoring tosses. Love added a two-point conversion to Emanuel Wilson after the latter TD, and that sequence provided what proved to be the game-winning points. Love snapped a three-game TD-pass drought with the pair of scoring strikes and will next face a talented Vikings defense in a Week 12 home divisional showdown next Sunday.