Love completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Bears. He also rushed three times for 12 yards.

Love picked up where Aaron Rodgers left off by beating the Bears at Soldier Field. The Packers' new quarterback made many key throws on third down, including his opening touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. Love also found Aaron Jones for a 35-yard score on a critical fourth down in the third quarter, before capping his day with another red-zone TD to Doubs. Following his triumphant effort against Green Bay's oldest rival, Love will now hope to get top wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) back ahead of Week 2's trip to Atlanta.