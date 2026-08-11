Packers' Jordan Love: Building better timing with WRs

Love said working mostly with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden (toe) this summer has helped improve his timing with his wide receivers, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Love noted that due to the team's depth at the position last summer, the Packers rotated wide receivers more often, and it made it more difficult to build chemistry. With Romeo Doubs gone to New England as a free agent and Dontayvion Wicks traded to the Eagles, Green Bay now has a clear wideout trio atop the depth chart. Across 15 regular-season starts last season, Love completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards and a 23:6 TD:INT. Being healthy after last summer's thumb injury should also help Love headed into 2026.