Love completed 17 of 27 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Vikings.

The 28-year-old QB came into the game having been sacked just 17 times in his first nine games of the season, but Minnesota brought Love down eight times Sunday. Despite that onslaught, he was able to find J. Michael Sturdivant for a 32-yard TD in the third quarter to salvage his line slightly. It was the first time since Week 6 that Love had failed to throw multiple touchdowns, and just the second time all season. He'll get a Week 11 bye to heal up from Sunday's pummeling before facing Myles Garrett and the Rams in Week 12.