Love completed 26 of 37 passes for 273 yards and an interception in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers. He added one yard on his only carry.

While Love saw plenty of pass volume he wasn't able to get the ball into the end zone for the first time in 2025, with Josh Jacobs punching in Green Bay's only TD of the afternoon. Those struggles may have stemmed in large part from the loss of Love's favorite target, as tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) left the game in the third quarter and didn't return. Rookie wideout Matthew Golden (shoulder) was also knocked out of the game early in the third quarter, further depleting his downfield options. The Packers still have some depth at WR, especially if Dontayvion Wicks (calf) returns soon, but Love could be facing some extra obstacles in Week 10 against the Eagles.