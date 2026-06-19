Packers' Jordan Love: Confident in young pass catchers

Love said Thursday that the Packers still "have some great weapons" after losing WRs Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Love mentioned WRs Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden, adding that the pass-catching group will be back to full strength once TE Tucker Kraft (knee) is healthy. The Packers didn't do much to replace offseason losses, but they'll still have a strong core on both sides of the ball if Kraft and OLB Micah Parsons come back from ACL tears and perform at a high level. Love, meanwhile, seems to be healthy and staying busy this summer, working with his longtime private QB coach, Steve Calhoun, after the Packers wrapped up their offseason program in mid-June.