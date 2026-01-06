Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Love will serve as the team's starting quarterback in Saturday's wild-card game in Chicago, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After sustaining a concussion in the second quarter of the Packers' Week 16 loss to the Bears, Love missed Green Bay's Week 17 loss to the Ravens before clearing concussion protocol the following week. However, because the Packers were already locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs entering Week 18 action and had little at stake, Love was active but served as a backup to third-string quarterback Clayton Tune in this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings in the regular-season finale. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, LaFleur noted that Love still got in a "mostly normal amount of practice work" last week despite not playing against Minnesota, leaving the Packers confident about where Love stands in his preparation for the wild-card round. Love will benefit from another full week of practice leading up to Saturday's contest and will be aided by the expected return of right tackle Zach Tom (back), whom LaFleur said will be available to play against the Bears after missing the Packers' final three games of the regular season, per Schneidman.