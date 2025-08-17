Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday they'll "hopefully get [Love] back in some capacity to practice" this week and will "see how he's doing" Monday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Love underwent surgery to address a ligament injury in his left thumb Tuesday, and he wore a soft cast while not participating in joint practices with the Colts on Thursday. Love did not suit up during Saturday's 22-19 preseason victory over Indianapolis either. LaFleur added Sunday that the team will "alter some things" to get the quarterback involved during 7-on-7 sessions this week, so it's unclear if/when the team hopes to have him return in full during training camp. His last chance to play during the preseason will come during the finale against Seattle on Saturday, Aug. 23. But the team will likely prioritize avoiding any setbacks for Love before the regular-season opener versus Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 7 -- especially as the team continues to work through injuries for wideouts Jayden Reed (foot), Romeo Doubs (back) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) during training camp. Wideout Christian Watson (ACL) is still on the active/PUP list as well.