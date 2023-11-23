Love completed 22 of 32 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns with 39 rushing yards on three carries in Thursday's 29-22 win over the Lions.

The first-year starting QB shone in the Thanksgiving game spotlight, as Love tossed red-zone TDs to Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft in the first quarter as the Packers raced out to a 14-6 lead. Love then hit Christian Watson for his final score late in the third quarter, tying his career high for touchdown passes and extending his streak of games with multiple TD passes to three. The 2020 first-round pick has a 7:2 TD:INT over those three games with a 62.5 percent completion rate and a 7.8 YPA, but Love will face a tough test in Week 13 against a stingy Kansas City secondary.