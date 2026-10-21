Love was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a back injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers' decision to include Love on their first Week 7 injury report may be precautionary, but his situation now bears watching as the week continues to see if he's in any danger of missing Sunday's game at Detroit. The team also listed WRs Christian Watson (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) as limited, so three top skill-position players are dealing with health concerns at the moment.