Love completed 19 of 26 passes for 259 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals. He added seven rushes for 26 yards.

The Packers were happy to rely upon Josh Jacobs as the primary driver of their offense, but Love turned in a strong performance when called upon. He completed six passes of at least 20 yards and tacked on a touchdown pass of 19 yards. Love continues to operate Green Bay's offense effectively, though he's now taken to the air fewer than 30 times in three of five games this season. That makes him reliant upon big plays and touchdowns to deliver for fantasy purposes.