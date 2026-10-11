Love completed 25 of 31 passes for 367 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding one carry for six yards in the Packers' 31-7 win over the Bears on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Love was in prime form all afternoon against the Packers' long-time arch-rival, finishing with the third-highest single-game passing yardage total of his career while facilitating 100-yard efforts for both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. The veteran signal-caller connected with the former for both of his touchdown passes, which came from 42 and 53 yards out in the first and third quarters, respectively. Love already has a trio of 300-yard games on the season and a 10:3 TD:INT heading into a Week 6 home matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday night.