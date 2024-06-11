Love said Tuesday that he's optimistic he and the Packers will agree to terms on a new contract extension before the start of training camp July 22, Matt Schneidmanof The Athletic reports.

Love, who has participated in the entirety of Green Bay's offseason program, didn't go into detail about his ongoing contract negotiations, but he did answer "yes" when asked whether he felt a deal would be finalized before camp. The 2020 first-round pick is coming off a breakout 2023 campaign and entering the final year of his current contract, and while his attendance has been crucial for a young offense now working to take the next step, it's possible that Love would refuse to suit up for preseason action if he were still without a long-term deal come August. By the sound of things, though, he and the Packers may not be far apart in negotiations.