Love completed 18 of 25 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed four times for 18 yards in the Packers' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Love's final stat line -- not to mention the final score -- both hint plenty at what type of day it was for the Packers offense, and additional insight can be gleaned from the fact Love was sacked five times and hit seven times overall. The talented signal-caller had a tight circle of six targets overall in his first full game of 2025 without Jayden Reed (IR-collarbone/foot), and his interception at his own 29-yard line with just over three minutes remaining set the Browns up for a game-tying touchdown. Love has thrown for under 200 yards in two of his first three games, but he takes an impressive 5:1 TD:INT into a Week 4 Sunday night road matchup against the Cowboys.