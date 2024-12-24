Love completed 16 of 28 pass attempts for 182 yards and a touchdown while taking his only carry for two yards in Monday's 34-0 rout of the Saints.

Love kicked off the scoring for the Packers with a short touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks on the game's opening drive. The 26-year-old Love wasn't utilized much for the remainder of the contest with Green Bay's ground game hitting pay dirt thrice in the blowout victory. Love was eventually replaced by backup Malik Willis with a little less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter in order to preserve the starter's health ahead of Sunday's road tilt against Minnesota.