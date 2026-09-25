Love completed 28 of 53 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed once for no gain in the Packers' 35-14 loss to the Falcons on Thursday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Green Bay.

While Love's final line was certainly a fantasy-friendly one, it was largely the byproduct of Green Bay being playing catch-up in the fourth quarter and the Falcons showing a willingness to give up some yardage while in prevent mode. Love spread the ball around to nine different targets on the night, and he connected with Christian Watson (four yards) and Matthew Golden (15 yards ) -- who were his two most prolific options by far -- for his pair of touchdown passes. Love's one interception closed out the Packers' final drive with the game already out of reach, but the embattled veteran signal-caller does head into a Week 4 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 4 averaging 281.3 passing yards per game while sporting a 6:2 TD:INT.