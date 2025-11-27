Love completed 18 of 30 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions. He added five rushing attempts for four yards.

Love tossed second-quarter touchdown passes of 22 yards to Dontayvion Wicks and two yards to Romeo Doubs, then added third-quarter touchdown passes of 51 yards to Christian Watson and one yard to Wicks. Each of those four touchdown passes gave the Packers leads of exactly 10 points. Love had only two touchdown passes in his previous four games combined, so Thursday's bounce-back performance was a welcome sight for Love's fantasy managers, as he tied his single-game career high with four touchdown passes. He bolstered his 2025 TD:INT to 19:3 ahead of a pivotal Week 14 home game against the Bears.