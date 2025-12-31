Love (left shoulder/concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

This marks Love's first uncapped session since he sustained a concussion Week 16 at Chicago, but coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic earlier Wednesday that Love still was in the concussion protocol, while also saying some starters won't suit up Sunday in Minnesota. Although No. 2 QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) was limited Wednesday, he wasn't among the signal-callers (Love and practice-squad members Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder) spotted throwing, according to Demovsky. The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC side of the playoffs, so they don't have much incentive to put Love or even Willis in harms way, but it remains anyone guess who among that duo or Tune will be under center for Green Bay this weekend.