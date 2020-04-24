Packers' Jordan Love: Green Bay selects in first round

The Packers selected Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 26th overall.

Green Bay traded up from 30 to take a player who's ostensibly the long-term replacement for Aaron Rodgers, evidently unconcerned that the team's short-term political stability might be harmed in the process. To make this pick is to undermine Rodgers and the immediate competitiveness of the Packers, and no lip service can get around that fact. If Matt LaFleur can turn Love's raw skills into polished production, then the alienation this pick brings might be redeemed in hindsight. For now, though, Love arrives from Utah State with substantial turnover concerns despite his plus physical tools at 6-foot-4, 224 pounds.