Packers' Jordan Love: Heads to locker room after big hit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love (head) went to the locker room after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of Saturday's Week 16 matchup against Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Love took a helmet-to-hit from the Bears' Austin Booker that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. After initially being tended to on the field, Love was able to jog off and head to the medical tent, and he subsequently went to the locker room (presumably for further evaluation). Malik Willis has entered the game to take over at quarterback for the Packers.
