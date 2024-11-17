Love completed 13 of 17 passes for 261 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Packers' 20-19 win over the Bears on Sunday. He also rushed four time for 18 yards and another score.

Love finished the game with an elevated average of 15.4 yards per attempt, hitting on several chunk plays through the air over the course of the narrow win. The longest was a 60-yarder to Christian Watson on the second play of what would turn out to be the Packers' game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, one Love capped off himself with a one-yard touchdown run with 2:59 remaining. Love now has 534 passing yards on 36 completions over his last two games and appears to be fully past the groin injury that had limited him going into the Week 10 bye, setting him up well for a Week 12 home showdown against the 49ers next Sunday.